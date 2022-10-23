Ethiopia called on Security Council members to avoid steps that mar peace talk

Taye Atske Selassie briefed security council members about recent development in Northern Ethiopia and Ethiopia’s commitment for the peace talk. TPLF negotiators have reportedly arrived in South Africa

Ambassador Taye Atske Selassie briefing about his attendance at the United Nations Security Council meeting (photo : screenshot from the video)

On Sunday, Ethiopia’s Permanent Ambassador at the United Nations, Taye Atske Selassie, announced that Ethiopia called upon “Council members to avoid steps that may cast doubt on the AU-led peace process.”

The Security Council had a private meeting, and Ethiopia was discussed under the agenda “Peace and Security in Africa.”

Ambassador Taye said attending the meeting was an opportunity to update security council members about the situation in Northern Ethiopia and recent developments.

“I underlined,” he said, “the commitment of the Government of Ethiopia to the protection of civilians and delivery of humanitarian assistance.”

The Ethiopian government has been facing renewed pressure from the United States and some of its European allies including the United Kingdom over what the United Nations secretary general described as a conflict that is “spiraling out of control” and a humanitarian disaster.

Ethiopians across the country on Saturday took to the street to protest foreign intervention in the internal affairs of the country.

The peace talk is said to start on Monday in South Africa. The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) negotiators have on Sunday arrived in South Africa, according to the former president of Mekelle University, Kindeya Gebrehiwot, who is now acting as a spokesperson for the TPLF albeit in an unofficial capacity.

He tweeted: “The delegation of the Govt of Tigray to attend the AU-led peace talks on #Ethiopia #Tigray have just arrived at South Africa. Pressing: immediate cessation of hostilities, unfettered humanitarian access & withdrawal of Eritrean forces. There can’t be a military solution!”

https://mobile.twitter.com/ProfKindeya/status/1584270079335669760

However, he did not disclose the lists of TPLF leaders who will be sitting in the talks. Last month, the TPLF named Getachew Reda and Tsadkan Gebretensae as negotiators.

Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, who is currently the special envoy of the African Union is leading the peace talk. Uhuru Kenyatta, former president of Nigeria, and Former South African vice-president, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngeuka.

Ethiopia has been asking for unconditional peace talks and one that the African Union leads for which the TPLF agreed after suffering recurring military losses.

Ethiopian Forces have made strong military gains in the operation against the TPLF. Earlier this week, the government confirmed that it took control of the Shire, Korem and Alamata towns and that it is opening humanitarian aid delivery routes from the west and south directions.

Over 70 percent of the Tigray region of Ethiopia is said to be under the control of Ethiopian forces. On Saturday, Ethiopian state media showed video of tens of thousands of TPLF captives from the recent operations in the region.

It has already formed a task force to facilitate the distribution of aid, in partnership with other relevant actors, in areas that are retaken from the TPLF forces.

Unofficial social media sources indicate that the Ethiopian forces have controlled the towns of Adwa and Aksum and that they are further advancing to Mekelle – the seat of the regional state of Tigray.

__

