Saturday, October 22, 2022
HomeEthiopian VideoEthiopians took to the street in Addis Ababa to protest foreign intervention
Ethiopian Video
Updated:

Ethiopians took to the street in Addis Ababa to protest foreign intervention

borkena

Millions of Ethiopians on Saturday took to the street to protest foreign intervention. Watch video below.

Video : embedded from EBC Youtube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com 

For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing 

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

advertisment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us

Contact Us

info@borkena.com

Search in Site

© 2021, ↑ Borkena Ethiopian News