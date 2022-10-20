Missing Misrach Ewunetie found dead on the University Campus

borkena

A week after she went missing, the body of Ethiopian-born Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie was found on the university campus on Thursday around 1 p.m.

A facilities employee found the body “outside on the facilities grounds behind the tennis court,” according to a report by abc News.

The report says her death does not appear to be suspicious.

abc cited the university to report that she was seen last around 3 a.m. on Friday near Scully Hall on the school’s New Jersey campus.

Another source indicated that “she was last seen brushing her teeth by her suitemate in her campus dorm at Scully Hall around 3:00 a.m.”

A report published on October 20, 2022 by Princeton Planet chronicled Misrach’s activity before she went missing on Friday. On Thursday October 13, a day before she went missing, she was helping out at a party at Terrace Club, her student eating club, which is located on Washington Road near Prospect Avenue.

Read more details about her activities before she went missing HERE

Misrach was a top-performing student and was given a full scholarship to a prestigious university.

borkena would like to express condolences to her parents, family and friends.

