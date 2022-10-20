AU led Ethiopia’s Peace talks to start on Monday in South Africa 

The TPLF is yet to respond if it is attending the peace talk on Monday in South Africa. Ethiopian authorities have accepted call to attend

African Union Flag

African Union led Ethiopia’s Peace Talk is scheduled to start this coming Monday in South Africa. Redwan Hussien, Security advisor to the Prime Minister, on Thursday disclosed that the government is informed about it.

Redwan Hussien is also a member of the Ethiopian government negotiating team.

He tweeted “AUC has informed us that the Peace Talks is set for 24 Oct,2022 to be held in South Africa.We have reconfirmed our commitment to participate. However,We are dismayed that some are bent on preempting the peace talks & spreading false allegations against the defensive measures.”

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) has not confirmed, at this writing, that it is attending the meeting on Monday in South Africa.

The talk that was scheduled to take place earlier this week was indefinitely extended due to a logistical problem. However, the African Union did not spell out what the logistical problem was.

When the TPLF wrote a letter in response to the African Union’s call for peace talks, a letter that was written in the name of the “Government of Tigray” and signed by Debretsion Gebremichael, asked the African Union if there was a logistical and security arrangement for TPLF negotiators.

On the part of TPLF, Getachew Reda and Tsadkan Gebretensae are named as negotiators.

The third round of the war started on August 24 when the TPLF launched an attack south of the Tigray region of Ethiopia and controlled Kobo, a town about 30 kilometers northeast of Woldia, which was taken back by Ethiopian forces earlier this month.

This week, the Ethiopian government announced that it took control of Alamata and Korem in the south and the city of Shire in the West.

The TPLF has admitted that its forces “withdrew” from the town of Shire. However, local sources indicate that the TPLF forces suffered a crushing defeat in the Shire area.

The airport in the city, now in the hands of Ethiopian forces, will be open for humanitarian aid to support people in the city – according to the Ethiopian government.

Shire is said to have a military strategic significance and there are unconfirmed reports that Ethiopian forces are now close to the historic Aksum city.

TPLF, a designated terrorist organization that extensively used underaged children for the war, has been claiming that Eritrean and Ethiopian forces are carrying out “genocide” in Tigray.

The Ethiopian government claims the military operations are designed in a way to avoid fighting in urban areas to ensure that civilians are not harmed.

It also said that Shire, Alamata and Korem were captured without fighting in urban centers.

