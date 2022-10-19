Urban and Infrastructure Development Ministry donated 1.5 billion birr to Oromia region 

State Minister in the Ministry, Fanta Dejen, (left) Chaltu Sani , the Minister (middle) and Shimeles Abdissa Oromo region president (right) are seen with 1.5 billion commercial bank of Ethiopia cheque (Photo : Public Domain)

Ethiopia’s Urban and Infrastructure Development Ministry donated 1.5 billion birr to the Oromo region of Ethiopia.

It was Chaltu Sani , the Minister, and State Minister in the Ministry, Fanta Dejen, who delivered the cheque to Shimeles Abdissa, the regional president.

According to a report by the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporate (EBC), state media, the money is to be spent on the reconstruction of “institutions affected by conflict and natural disaster,” and to support displaced people in the region.

Shimeles Abdissa said he is going to spend the money on ways that needy citizens in the region can support themselves on a long-term basis.

The Ministry claimed that it is working to improve the lives of citizens in abject poverty in 84 towns across the country.

It also said that it has spent close to one billion birr for the reconstruction of institutions affected by war in the Afar, Amhara and Benishangul regions and to support displaced citizens.

18 institutions that were destroyed by the terrorist Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) were rebuilt in a short time, it was said.

