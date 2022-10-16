Ethiopia’s ruling party engaging ethnic Tigray in Addis Ababa

borkena

Ethiopia’s ruling party is engaging ethnic Tigray communities living in the capital Addis Ababa.

It is the Addis Ababa City Administration that organized a meeting with ethnic Tigray Ethiopians. EBC, state media, reported that the latter are ready even to pay in life in the struggle against TPLF.



“Supporting TPLF is like aggravating and perpetuating the suffering of people in the Tigray region,” is the message that was reflected in the meeting.



Meles Alem, one of the top city and Prosperity Party official, said the TPLF attempted to disrupt during Mesqel and Irrecha celebration in the capital.



Watch what he had to say below :

Video : embedded from EBS Youtube channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

