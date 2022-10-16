Almaz Ayana won Amsterdam Marathon, medal sweep for Ethiopia  

Almaz Ayana crossing the finishing line of Amsterdam Marathon on October 16, 2022 ( Photo source : EBC)

Rio Olympic 10,000 meters champion, Almaz Ayana, on Sunday, won the Amsterdam Marathon. She won the race in course record time. She clocked 2:17.19.

Her debut in the Marathon started with a shining win. Her time in Amsterdam is said to be the seventh fastest in the world, according to a report by “Olympic”

Almaz was not competing for three years in an international competition.

Genezebe Dibaba, Rio Olympic silver medalist in 1500 meters, also made her first marathon debut.

She finished second behind Almaz Ayana. It took her 2:18:05 minutes to cross the finishing line.

Tsehay Gemechu, another Ethiopian athlete, finished third in the women’s category of the Amsterdam Marathon. She clocked 2:18:05 to settle for the Bronze medal.

Men’s category

In the men’s category, Tegaye Getachew won the race when he crossed the finishing line ahead of Titus Kipruto, Kenyan Athlete, clocking 2:04:49 hours.

Titus was lagging behind only for five seconds. He finished the distance in 2:04: 54 hours.

Bazezew Asmara, an Ethiopian athlete, finished third in 2:02: 57 hours.

Source: Olympic.com

