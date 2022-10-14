Ethiopian court going after a city councilor over alleged corruption 

Habiba Omar is facing corruption allegation related to land distribution in Lemi Kura (Photo : Addis Ababa City Administration )

borkena

The Addis Ababa City Council on Friday announced that it has passed a decision to revoke the immunity of one of its members.

Habiba Omar, a member of the council who served as Lemi Kura Sub City Head of Land Administration, is stripped of immunity.

It is the Ministry of Justice that is going after Habiba over corrupt practices. The question from the Ministry was directed to the City council.

The Ministry of Justice implicated her in the misappropriation of land which was allegedly undertaken under the guise of distributing land to farmers and children of farmers in Lemi Kura Sub-city.

The size of land that is allegedly misappropriated is undisclosed.

In a related development, the City Administration undertook a three months performance evaluation. It is claiming that it has embarked on taking action in the direction of fighting corruption.

It has been struggling with corruption for a long time now. However, the nature of corruption since Abiy Ahmed took office in 2018 is changing.

The latest example is corruption related to the distribution of tens of thousands of condominium units in the city for which the city administration openly apologized.

