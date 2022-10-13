U.S. Congressman who allegedly received Money from TPLF supporters launching new campaign

Congressman Brad Sherman says U.S. president is open to for ideas on how to respond to “Tigray genocide” – a new claim that he is making

Congressman Brad Sherman ( from the Twitter handle of Congressman Brad Sherman )

borkena

It was not too long ago that Congressman Brad Sherman was allegedly accepting money from Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) supporters living in the United States.

The same congressman seem to be launching a new “genocide in Tigray” campaign. From what he tweeted, the goal seems to be getting Eritrea forces out of the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

He said : “Spoke directly to @POTUS #Biden today regarding potential genocide in #Tigray. He is very well aware of the situation and is open to hear my ideas on how to respond, particularly to pressure #Eritrea to withdraw troops. ”

Ethiopia and Eritrea have been facing renewed foreign pressure in connection with the war against the TPLF forces.

Congressman Brad Sherman’s disclosure about his conversation with the U.S. president came just a day after the United States and five other western countries issued a statement condemning Eritrea for not “respecting the sovereignty of Ethiopia.”

Australia, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States said that they are “profoundly concerned by the escalation of the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in northern Ethiopia. ”

Regarding Eritrea, the statement said “We call on Eritrean forces to cease their military operations and withdraw from northern Ethiopia. ”

Congressman Brad Sherman’s tweeter message hints that the focus of his latest “Tigray genocide” campaign aims at the withdrawal of Eritrean forces.

The TPLF has been attempting a “regime change” in Eritrea – something that ended in fiasco.

When the Ethiopian forces responded to an unexpected TPLF attack against the Northern command of the Ethiopian Defense Forces, something that triggered the unending war, leaders of the organization launched a rocket targeting Asmara.

The rocket attack was interpreted as an effort to internationalize the war.

It was also attempting to involve Sudan in the conflict. When the Ethiopian forces who were posted along the Sudan border were withdrawn for deployment to the Tigray region of Ethiopia for what the government described as a “law enforcement operation,” Sudan deployed forces and occupied the Ethiopian territories.

The area is still under Sudanese forces.

The United States has been supporting the TPLF forces under the guise of “humanitarian aid delivery” to the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

