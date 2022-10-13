Controversial Ministry of Education against students who refused to writer grade 12 exams

borkena

Two days ago, about 12,787 grade 12 students who were supposed to right grade 12 leaving certificate examination in Debremarkos, Bahir Dar, DebreTabor and Meqdela Universities ( all in the Amhara region of Ethiopia) refused to write exam.

Students who did so reportedly claimed that the exam was stolen and that they do not accept to write it under tight exam arrangements.

The Ministry of Education claimed that students in Debretabor University went further, and caused violence intending to obstruct those students who opted to write it despite reported problems (stolen despite unspecified where and how). One student was killed. Several others were wounded including security forces and invigilators.

The Ministry passed the decision that those students who refused to write it never get another chance. It is claiming that they were not forced by circumstances but they opted so.

Heated conversations on social media indicates that the issues has turned out to be controversial. What is your thought about it?

