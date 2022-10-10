Ethiopian president says, “Ethiopia will continue efforts for peaceful resolution of conflict” 

Ethiopian President warned that any provocations to obstruct the peace process will be mitigated

Ethiopian President Sahle Work Zewde said on Monday that Ethiopia would continue the effort to resolve the conflict in North Ethiopia peacefully.

She was making a speech in the joint opening session of the Ethiopian People’s House of Representatives (Parliament ) and the House of Federation.

The two chambers are reopening for the new Ethiopian Year.

“Government will continue to support the African Union peace effort, ” the president added.

She specifically mentioned the Ethiopian government would continue to support the AU’s effort through its envoy, Olusegun Obasanjo who is a former Nigerian President.

However, She also underscored that the Ethiopian government responded to provocations.

“It should be underlined that the government will take measures against provocations that are meant to obstruct the peace process,” she added.

Furthermore, she called upon “all” to play a role along the line of breaking the cycle of conflict so that Ethiopia will be peaceful.

Ethiopian government representatives and Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) leaders were scheduled to meet last this past Sunday in South Africa – for the first time since the start of the conflict.

However, the talk was indefinitely posted, as reported by Reuters, on alleged grounds of problems related to logistics.

When the TPLF chairman, Debretsion Gebremichal, responded to the African Union’s call for a peace talk in South Africa, he asked for clarification on logistics and security arrangements for TPLF representatives.

Ethiopia accepted the invitation on condition that it is the African Union that is leading the peace talk and that there is no precondition for the talk.

In addition to the logistics problem, former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, whom the AU designated as a panelist to support the special envoy, announced in the eleventh hour that he could not make it to the peace talk in South Africa.

There are still reports of intense fighting on many fronts in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

In a latest statement released on Monday, a TPLF organ that calls itself as “central command of the government of Tigray,” said “Tigray army is defending against the invasion launched by the collaborating invading forces on the North-eastern front.

The statement said there have been battles on the Rama, Zalambessa and Tserona fronts in the region.

The TPLF also made claims that what it calls “invasion” is intended to wipe out the people of Tigray off the face of the world.”

On the other hand, there are reports from a local source that indicate the TPLF has started another round of forced conscription to continue the war. Children as young as 13 years of age are reportedly targeted for conscription.

The war in Northern Ethiopia which was started in November 2020 has already claimed hundreds of thousands of lives. It has also caused massive internal displacement and destruction of properties.

In 2021, the Ethiopian parliament has designated the TPLF as a terrorist organization.

