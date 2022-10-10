Ajaeba Yasin writes with her feet , sitting for grade 12 exam

borkena
Ajaeba Yasin was born without hands. Despite challenges, she is now in grade 12 and writing her high school leaving certificate examination.
She uses her feet to write. Watch what she says
Video : embedded from EBC Youtube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video
For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE
Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena
Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkenato get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena