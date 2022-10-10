Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Ajaeba Yasin writes with her feet , sitting for grade 12 exam

borkena

Ajaeba Yasin was born without hands. Despite challenges, she is now in grade 12 and writing her high school leaving certificate examination.

She uses her feet to write. Watch what she says

Video : embedded from EBC Youtube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video

