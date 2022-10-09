Ethiopian PM expects 2 million quintals of wheat for export from Somali region

borkena

Ethiopia’s ruling party leadership (executives and heads of the regional states) was meeting for two days in the Somali region of Ethiopia.

“Executives of Prosperity Party had a useful discussion,” Abiy Ahmed said.

Not much is disclosed about it but it appears to be a performance evaluation and planning meeting from what the PM is saying.

The end of it is declared from, as seen from a video footage aired by state owned media, a wheat field in the region. The Ethiopian PM sees wheat cultivation in the region as a success story. “This area was affected by drought last year,” he explained.

Wheat has been dominating state media news contents in recent months – not to mention other publishers.

The ruling party is aspiring to “export wheat.” The plan is to produce it all year round using irrigation.

In his remark, he said he has told Mustafa Mohammed, head of the Somali region, that the region has to make 2 million quintals of wheat for export.

