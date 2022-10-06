Ethiopian man stabbed to Death in Toronto 

Suspect in the killing of Tesfaye Kassa to be identified yet.

Tesfaye Kassa is seen with his daughter in this undated picture

borkena

Tesfaye Kassa, an Ethiopian man who was said to be an active participant and volunteer during the Ethiopian new year celebration, is on Tuesday stabbed to death in Toronto.

According to a report by CTV, it happened around 10:40 P.M. at Allan Gardens – in the Jarvis and Carlton streets area.

What is reported is that police found him with serious injuries and was taken to hospital (unspecified) where he was pronounced dead.

CTV cited a person who claimed to be a close friend of the deceased and who spoke on condition of anonymity reportedly said “He worked at the airport as an engineer. He was a working guy, a humble guy. It’s sad he had to go like that.”

Information shared on the crowdfunding page says “while sitting in a Toronto park taking in some fresh air after work, an armed man attacked him with a knife.”

Tesfaye was a father of a 17 years old daughter.

The suspect is not captured at the time of this writing. Police described the suspect as “Black male in his 20s, standing at five-foot eight inches tall.”

Information shared on social media indicates that Tesfaye was volunteering for the Ethiopian New Year celebration at Christie Pits Park last month.

The mother of the deceased lives in Ethiopia and has reportedly asked that the body of her son be laid to rest in his country of birth.

A GoFundMe fundraising is started to cover the cost of flying his body to Ethiopia.

