AU Chairperson welcomes the commitment of the two parties to the restoration of peace in Ethiopia

Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki (Photo : AU)

African Union

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission welcomes the avowed commitment of the two parties in the Ethiopian conflict, to the restoration of peace and stability in Ethiopia, following the invitation to the AU-led peace talks due to start soon in South Africa.

The Chairperson wishes to inform that the peace talks will be conducted through a high level panel of eminent Africans, established purposefully for the Ethiopian peace process. The panel is led by H.E Olusegun Obasanjo, AU High Representative for the Horn of Africa and former President of Nigeria, along with H.E Uhuru Kenyatta, former President of Kenya, and H.E. Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, former Deputy President of South Africa and Member of the AU Panel of the Wise.

While noting the overriding imperative for peace in the African continent, the Chairperson reposes full confidence in the vast experience and leadership capacity of the distinguished panel members to ensure constructive engagements and dialogue between the parties towards a sustainable, inclusive negotiated settlement to the conflict in Northern Ethiopia.

Furthermore, the Chairperson commends partners for their continued value-adding support to the AU-led process, and encourages them to strengthen the partnership with the AU to achieve lasting peace in Ethiopia.

The Chairperson reiterates the call upon the parties to give peace a chance in the supreme interest of all Ethiopian people and for the broader Horn of Africa region.

