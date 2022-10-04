Berhanu Nega speaks on 12th grade national exam, highlighted education reform process

borkena

Berhanu Nega (Dr.), Minister for Education, appeared on “Keye Mesmer” (translates to red line) show on the state-owned EBC to discuss the upcoming 12th grade national exam.

He spoke about the preparation for the 12th grade national high school leaving examination – something that has been controversial for many years on grounds of alleged foul play from different groups.

In the past, especially since after PM Abiy Ahmed took office, exams were stolen very often in what appears to be a politically motivated orchestration.

There is hope that this year will be different.

Dr. Berhanu, who is also leader of the one of the biggest non-ethnic based opposition parties in the country, talked about the exam which will be administered this week and also about the reform measures in the education sector.

