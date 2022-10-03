Youtubers destroying Ethiopian culture ; what is observed on Madingo funeral 

borkena

Social media platforms have turned out to be a powerful tool to demolish values and cultures outside of the Western World.

Worse, contribution to the destruction of one’s own culture could generate a lucrative income.

Video content sites – like YouTube and TikTok – are in the forefront when it comes to destroying values and cultures although there are noticeable responsible content creators.

During Madingo Afework’s funeral, there were too many people taking videos of people ( including celebrity figures) when they were grieving the popular artist.

Seifu Fantahun (while not forgetting that he can not be absolved when it comes to entrenching the U.S. entertainment culture) did a good job in the latest edition of his show.

He talked about how YouTubers and Tiktokers are demolishing our values.

Take a listen and share your thoughts.

Video : embedded from Seifu on EBS YouTube channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

