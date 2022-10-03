Girma Taye, Ethiopian Athlete,  suspended for five plus years over doping 

Athlete Girma Taye (Photo source : ENA)

borkena

The Ethiopian Anti-Doping Authority announced that it has suspended athlete Taye Girma for five years and four months. He will not be able to compete in any sport during those years of suspension.

The authority is saying that it has been established from laboratory tests that the athlete used Erythropoietin (EPO).

EPO is part of a class of substances called Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agents (ESAs) and it is “prohibited at all times under the WADA Prohibited List and is the most commonly used non-Specified Substance,” according to USADA.

It is further announced that his results from March 2021 will be canceled.

His results including from the 50th Ethiopian Athletics Championship that took place in March 2021 are disqualified.

As well, his result from the June 2021 10K road race in Telese Terme, Italy, is disqualified.

Taye Girma will have to return medals and awards from the disqualified results.

The Ethiopian Anti-Doping Authority has called on relevant bodies to follow up that the Athlete is not taking part in any competition until December 2, 2026.

