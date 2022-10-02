TPLF says it is withdrawing forces from Amhara region in South Tigray 

The decision was not made due to circumstances but to strategize resistance to “invading forces,” TPLF claimed

Ethiopian Forces assessing TPLF positions ( Photo : file / screenshot from ETV video)

borkena

In its latest statement, the body that calls itself as Tigray command says it is withdrawing forces from the Amhara region in the South of Tigray.

The statement which was read out on Tigray TV made claims that the withdrawal is initiated by the Command Force – not due to pressure from circumstances.

“In consideration of the current objective situation on the ground, we have made changes to the directions [spatial] and location of our forces,” it said.

TPLF added that its forces have been implementing the changes for the past three days.

The change is made “to reliably resist” what is called “invading joint forces.”

In this writing, the Ethiopian government did not confirm what TPLF had said.

Kobo area, which is within the Amhara region of Ethiopia, came under the TPLF forces for the second time when just a day after the TPLF forces launched the third round of attack against Ethiopian Forces on August 24, 2022.

The TPLF “withdrawal” came days after reports of intense fighting just south of the Kobo area which was going on for well over two weeks now.

Also, earlier this week, the TPLF accused the “Eritrean Air Force” of carrying out a strike in a residential area in Adi-Daero area in the North West part of the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

The Ethiopian government dismissed TPLF’s claim of a strike targeting civilian areas. It also said that it is the Ethiopian Air Force that carried out the attack in Adi-Daero, implying that it is not Eritrea.

In the past two weeks, TPLF made several claims that it has destroyed many divisions of the Eritrean and Ethiopian Forces.

Neither the Eritrean nor the Ethiopian government did not respond to the claim. It is, however, questionable if the TPLF would abandon the areas it controlled with sacrifices and retreat back.

