Ethiopia considering requesting UNSC lift the arms embargo on Somalia 

Leaders of Ethiopia and Somalia have announced details of their agreements and a joint ministerial committee is to be established to foresee the implementation of the agreements

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed (right) bids farewell to Somalian President Hassan Sheik Mohamud (left)

Somalian President Hassan Sheik Mohamud on Friday concluded two days of a working visit to Ethiopia.

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed was at Bole Airport to bid farewell as the Somali president was returning to his country.

It was announced earlier this week that the leaders of the two countries had reached an agreement to enhance bilateral relations in the areas of security and enhance cooperation on regional issues.

More details about the agreement emerged after the two leaders issued Joint Communique at the conclusion of Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s visit. Sovereignty, fighting against terrorism, and international cooperation are the major areas of cooperation.

The full Communique issued by the two leaders is featured below :

“Joint Communique Issued at the End of the Official State Visit by H.E. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia

30 September 2022

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed welcomed President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of the Federal Republic of Somalia in his first official visit to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia on the 28th and 29th of September 2022.

During the course of the visit, the two leaders held bilateral discussions, accompanied by high level officials from the two countries. They raised and discussed various issues of mutual and regional concerns ranging from collaboration to overcoming threats of terrorism and extremism to bilateral economic cooperation.

The two leaders agreed to work on specific priorities while considering the need to focus on key common issues paramount to the relationship of the two countries.

In this connection, the two leaders:

1. Agreed to nurture and strengthen the longstanding bilateral ties and relationships between the two countries and peoples based on respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of both countries.

2. Paid tribute to the gallant Ethiopian Defense Forces. who paid the ultimate sacrifice for peace, stability and nation building in Somalia.

3. Reiterated their resolve to effectively collaborate in the fight against their common enemy, terrorism and extremism and directed their respective security agencies to strengthen existing mechanisms of cooperation and agreed to exchange intelligence

4. Both Leaders applaud the recent successful offensive by the SNA against Al Shabab in the regions of Hiraan and Galmudug.

5. The Leaders call upon the UNSC to consider the request of the Federal Governments of Somalia for the lifting of the arms embargo imposed on the country for more than 30 years to ensure that Somalia is sufficiently equipped to effectively address the security threat posed by the Al Shabab terrorist groups.

6. Emphasised the need to work together, minimise the effects of undue external interferences that could potentially undermine their joint effort for peace and stability in the region and effectively combat terrorism.

To this effect, they have agreed to hold regular bilateral consultations and to collaborate in multilateral and regional forums to promote their common national interests on the basis of mutual respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the two countries.

7. The leaders noted that the two countries and the sub-region at large, are facing recurrent drought and other multifaceted natural disasters induced by climate change, threatening the livelihoods of the peoples of the region. They emphasised in this regard, the imperative to collaborate and the need to redouble efforts to overcome these challenges. They also called upon international partners to continue to support affected communities including in the area of building long term livelihood resilience.

8. The leaders agreed to increase scholarships and trainings granted by Ethiopia for the civil servants and security forces of the Federal Republic of Somalia with a view to enhancing the implementation capacity of government agencies.

9. The two leaders emphasised the importance of expanding cooperation in the areas of trade, economy and infrastructure as well as communications in addition to the well-established political and security collaborations.

10. Directed the respective government offices to hold the Joint Ministerial Commission in rotating manner in the soonest possible time, to discuss and set directions and implementation mechanisms on issues of mutual interest.

Issued in Addis Ababa, on this 30th Day of September 2022.”

