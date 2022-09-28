Somali President Hassan Sheik Mohamud to strengthen relation with Ethiopia  

borkena

Hassan Sheik Mohamud was touring neighboring countries right after he was sworn in as Somali President, for the second time, in June 2022.

But his scheduled trip, which was meant to happen in July, to Ethiopia did not happen and the situation led to speculations at the time.

There was even a claim, which was published on The Conversation, that Ethiopia and Somalia are not on good terms after the Somalian president appointed the former Al-Shabab Minister as a cabinet minister.

A coverage by Ethiopian state-owned media about the Somali new government early this month that projected sort of a similar view was disowned by the Ethiopian government, and the content itself was taken down from the EBC YouTube channel.

In any case, Hassan Sheik Mohamud on Wednesday arrived in Addis Ababa for an official state visit. He was greeted by Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed at Bole International Airport.

Leaders of the two countries have agreed to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation on regional affairs.

