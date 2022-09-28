Over 97 kilograms of Cocaine seized at Bole International Airport 

Some of the seized cocaine at Bole Airport on September 28,2022 (Photo : screenshot from ENA Video)

borkena

97.48 kilograms of Cocaine is seized at Bole International Airport in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

It is said that the suspect ( a woman) was on an Addis Ababa-bound flight from Nairobi, Kenya.

The items were stacked in two travel luggage which were caught by customs officers at the airport. The luggages weighed 48.62 and 48,86 kilograms each.

According to ENA, the suspect, whose name is unspecified, was attempting to use the Greenline exits.

The drugs were arranged like a book and wrapped with Aluminum Foil with the aim to bypass an x-ray check at the exit.

Customs office officials, National Intelligence and Security Services, Federal Police criminal investigation division and anti-drug task forces collaborated during the operation, it was said.

It was not specified if security forces got tips about the suspect.

There have been several attempts to smuggle drugs via Bole International Airport. It seems that most smugglers end up being caught as the security check at the airport is a tight one.

