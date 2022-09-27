Ethiopia says Aid organization’s trucks being used for TPLF combat operations

Hundreds of Aid UN Trucks did not return after delivering aid to the Tigray region of Ethiopia in 2021. (Photo : File/ Social Media)

The Ethiopian government on Monday said that Aid organization’s trucks are being used for combat operations in the conflict zone in the northern parts of the country.

The Ministry of Government Communications Affairs has issued a statement about it and it has warned aid organizations “to refrain from operating in areas where the government is taking preventive measures to thwart attacks launched against it.”

The Full statement from the Ministry reads as follows :

“The terrorist TPLF continues to use humanitarian aid delivery vehicles for warfare- GOVERNMENT COMMUNICATION SERVICE

The Government of Ethiopia has been making many efforts to end the war in Tigray, which it was forced into, and to provide humanitarian aid to the citizens of the region. It is known that the Government has been taking practical measures.

On the other hand, the Government has repeatedly revealed that the terrorist TPLF has been appropriating trucks assigned to deliver humanitarian assistance provided by the international community towards the purposes of transporting its fighters instead of aid delivery.

International institutions are responsible for stopping crimes committed by the terrorist group and violations of international law. They are also tasked with ensuring that aid to the region is used for appropriate purposes. The Government has repeatedly called upon international humanitarian organizations to dispense their duties.

It is well known that the Government is taking preventive measures to safeguard the existence of the country and the safety of its citizens following the third round of attacks launched by the terrorist TPLF clique.

The Government once again would like to alert aid organizations to refrain from operating in areas where the government is taking preventive measures to thwart attacks launched against it.

The Government still urges the international aid agencies to carry out their responsibilities efficiently and ensure that humanitarian aid reaches the targeted beneficiaries and not TPLF combatants.

It is known that in addition to the humanitarian aid transport vehicles that have been hijacked in the past, TPLF have also been transporting its combatants on trucks that have been illegally painted with the logos of the World Food Organization and the United Nations.

Therefore, the government strongly advises aid organizations to ensure that the vehicles they use for aid are not used by terrorists.

SEPTEMBER 26, 2022 ADDIS ABABA

GOVERNMENT COMMUNICATION SERVICE”

