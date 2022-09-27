Ebola Disease killed 23 in Uganda , Kenya on “High alert” 

Ebola virus (credit : Centre for disease control)

borkena

Uganda is responding to Ebola virus disease. The first case was reported on September 20 when a patient from Mubende district, in central Uganda, was confirmed following a laboratory test.

According to the World Health Organization, by September 25, 2022, there are a total of 36 recorded cases from different geographical areas in Uganda.

23 people have died of it. About 62 percent of the victims are said to be female and the remaining 38 percent are female.

13 cases are still in the hospital.

Kenya on High Alert

Kenya is said to be on high alert due to the outbreak of Ebola in neighboring Uganda.

According to a report by East African, the Ministry of Health in the country has called on all counties to commence screening travelers, truck drivers, meat handlers and health care workers.

Kenya and Uganda share land and water crossing points.

