Meskel Celebration at Meskel Square in Addis Ababa

The followers of Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church on Monday have celebrated Meskel Demera across the country.



The celebration at Meskel Square in Addis Ababa attracted hundreds of thousands of people. Patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, His Holiness Abune Mathias, made a speech making a case for peace.



Ethiopian president Sahle-Work Zewde and other senior government officials have attended the ceremony.

Video clip below captures part of the celebration on Monday September 22, 2022.

Video : embedded from Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) YouTube channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

