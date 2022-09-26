Gizachew Teshome – Geru Mejen – Wollo – New Ethiopian Music 2022

borkena

Gizachew Teshome news single “Geru Mejen”was released about two weeks ago. But it has got well over 1.2 million views on YouTube.



The music celebrates beauty from Wollo and Wollo itself. Take a listen

