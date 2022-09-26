Police announce that Meskel celebration concluded peacefully  

No security incident reported in connection with Meskel celebration in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa

Scenes from Meskel Celebration on Monday September 26, 2022 at Meskel Square in Addis Ababa ( Photo : Public Domain /resized0

borkena

The followers of Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church across the country on Monday have celebrated Meskel Demera – a religious holiday commemorating the discovery of the true cross on which the Lord Jesus Christ was crucified.

In a meeting with Ethiopian Church officials a day before the celebration, the National Security Task Force announced that there were groups and individuals planning to disrupt processions and ceremonies of the Holiday at Meskel Square – the biggest square in the city where Meskel is celebrated.

Police, however, announced that the celebration was peaceful. No Major security incident was reported in the capital. Police did not report any incident related to the celebration in other parts of Ethiopia too.

Police said that a huge security force was deployed, and worked closely with coordinators of the celebration in Addis Ababa.

Security authorities extended appreciation to residents in the city for cooperation with police to ensure that the celebration was peaceful.

Senior government officials including president Sahle-Work Zewde and Addis Ababa City Mayor, Adanech Abiebie, attended the ceremony.

The celebration attracted hundreds of thousands of people in the capital Addis Ababa. Many millions celebrated it in different parts of the country too.

Meskel Demera celebration is recognized by UNESCO as a World cultural heritage.

It has been attracting a good number of tourists from Europe, North America, Australia – among other areas.

