Eliud Kipchoge smashes his own  Marathon World Record 

The new World Marathon record is 2:01:09. It is Eliud Kipchoge again

Eliud Kipchoge crossing the finishing line at the Berlin Marathon on Sunday September 25 ,2022 (Photo source : World Athletics)

The greatest Kenyan long-distance Athlete Eliud Kipchoge broke his own World Marathon Record on Sunday when he won the BMW Berlin Marathon.

He clocked 2:01:09 slashing his own former World Record by about thirty seconds, according to a report by World Athletics.

His compatriot Mark Korir finished second in 2:05:58 hours. Ethiopian Athlete Tady Abate finished third in 2: 06: 28 hours.

The top ten results from the men’s Marathon at the Berlin Marathon is as follows :

1 Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) 2:01:09

2 Mark Korir (KEN) 2:05:58

3 Tady Abate (ETH) 2:06:28

4 Andamlak Belihu (ETH) 2:06:40

5 Abel Kipchumba (KEN) 2:06:49

6 Limenih Getachew (ETH) 2:07:07

7 Kenya Sonota (JPN) 2:07:14

8 Tatsuya Maruyama (JPN) 2:07:50

9 Kento Kikutani (JPN) 2:07:56

10 Zablon Chumba (KEN) 2:08:01

In the women’s marathon Ethiopian Athlete Tigist Assefa won the race. She also smashed the course record. It only took her 2: 15: 37 hours to cross the finishing line. Her time is said to be the third fastest in Women history.

Source : World Athletics

