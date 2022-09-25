Eliud Kipchoge smashes his own  Marathon World Record 

The new World Marathon record is 2:01:09. It is Eliud Kipchoge again
borkena
The greatest Kenyan long-distance Athlete Eliud Kipchoge broke his own World Marathon Record on Sunday when he won the BMW Berlin Marathon.
He clocked 2:01:09 slashing his own former World Record by about thirty seconds, according to a report by World Athletics.
His compatriot Mark Korir finished second in 2:05:58 hours. Ethiopian Athlete Tady Abate finished third in 2: 06: 28 hours.
The top ten results from the men’s Marathon at the Berlin Marathon is as follows :
1 Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) 2:01:09
2 Mark Korir (KEN) 2:05:58
3 Tady Abate (ETH) 2:06:28
4 Andamlak Belihu (ETH) 2:06:40
5 Abel Kipchumba (KEN) 2:06:49
6 Limenih Getachew (ETH) 2:07:07
7 Kenya Sonota (JPN) 2:07:14
8 Tatsuya Maruyama (JPN) 2:07:50
9 Kento Kikutani (JPN) 2:07:56
10 Zablon Chumba (KEN) 2:08:01
In the women’s marathon Ethiopian Athlete Tigist Assefa won the race. She also smashed the course record. It only took her 2: 15: 37 hours to cross the finishing line. Her time is said to be the third fastest in Women history.
Source : World Athletics
Ethiopian Sports NewsTo share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com
Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena
Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com