Ethiopian government television showed thousands of captives from the war with TPLF

Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC), state-owned media, on Friday aired video of footage of estimated thousands of what it said are captives from the war with the TPLF.

Those who spoke to EBC reporters said that it was the TPLF that started the war in the Kobo area. They talked about forced conscription in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

One of the captives remarked that it is hard to escape TPLF conscription by changing one’s residence as the network loyal to the TPLF system is everywhere.

In a recent mobilization town hall meeting, Debretsion, TPLF chairman, said that “any Tigrean that is not willing to fight for Tigray will not have equal rights with those who fought for Tigray.”

Watch what the captives have to say from the video below (Amharic)

Video : embedded from EBC channel (state owned media)

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

