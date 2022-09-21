Zemene Kassie arrested in Bahir , police disclosed 

Zemene Kassie (Photo : file/ Social Media)

Amhara regional state police on Wednesday announced that it has arrested Zemene Kassie.

Zemene was the first part of the Arbegnoch Ginbot 7 movement and spent years in Eritrea as part of the rebel army group that was training to combat TPLF forces.

Recently, he gained prominence among his supporters for organizing his own FANO group as an attack on Amhara was mounting from different corners.

Commander Kendu Wonde, head of the police investigation unit in the Amhara region, said, as reported by Amhara Media Corporation, Zemene was arrested in Bahir Dar after police got tips from community members.

Police said he was living in a private residence in 03 kebele of the city.

Police have said it is investigating him. It is unclear if the police are investigating him for a crime.

Sometime in May this year, the regional government mounted a crackdown on part of FANO group whom the authorities linked to “crime” and cooperation with enemy forces.

Police also claimed that it had seized 541 thousand Ethiopian Birr when Zemene was arrested.

Zemene Kassie’s arrest has generated a noticeable resentment among a considerable number of Ethiopian activists who are prominent on social media.

Some see Zemene as a champion of the cause to defend Amhara from attack. These groups tend to think that there is nothing illegal that Zemene has committed.

Regional security authorities have been searching for Zemene since the crackdown on Fano in May 2022.

