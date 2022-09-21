Investigation report reveals TPLF has killed over 2831 civilians in Afar, Amhara

Ministerial Task Force hinted that there will be prosecution against those who perpetrated rights violations in the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia

A preliminary report from the Ministerial Task Force was formed to investigate killings in the Amhara and Afar regions of Ethiopia during the months when the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) controlled much of the Afar and Amhara regions between August and December 2021 indicates that over 2831 civilians have been massacred.

An investigation was also conducted in the parts of the Amhara region where the radical ethnic Oromo Nationalist Organization ( which the Ethiopian government identifies as Shene) committed atrocities. The group calls itself the Oromo Liberation Army.

Fedaku Tsega, State Minister for Justice, disclosed that the investigation was conducted between September 15, 2021 to April 2, 2022 in both regions.

Over 11,000 witnesses and 158 independent professionals took part in the investigation.

Kobo, Antsokia Gemza, Chenna and Galicoma are the areas covered by the Ministerial Task Force investigation.

There were also reports that several mass graves were uncovered in the Afar region.

It is to be recalled that massacres by the TPLF in those areas made headlines in Ethiopian Media outlets although mainstream media ignored it in what appears to be a tacit cover-up of TPLF crimes.

There are still areas in the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia that are under the control of the designated terrorist groups TPLF and OLF.

Kobo came under TPLF, for the second time, a day after the group launched its third round of military operations on August 24, 2022 – rejecting calls for an African Union-led peace talk.

Apart from the massacre of thousands of civilians in the regions mentioned above, the group has ravaged infrastructures including schools, health institutions and roads.

Furthermore, the Task Force said that there were 2212 rape cases. The task force said the crimes were not committed merely out of rebels fighters initiative but TPLF leaders had involvement in ordering it.

The Ethiopian government is intending to open law suite against the terrorist groups.

The war in Northern Ethiopia started first in November 2020 when the TPLF forces attacked the Northern Command of The Ethiopian Defense Force.

The fighting continues, as confirmed by the TPLF spokesperson Getachew Reda, on several fronts in the region.

