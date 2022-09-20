New TPLF all-out mobilization, claims of invasion from all fronts 

TPLF asked Ethiopians and Eritreans not to join the war – that it portrayed as “war to exterminate Tigreans”

Debretsion Gebremichael, TPLF chairman ( Photo : File/Reuters )

borkena

“The struggle is an existential one that requires the full participation of every single Tigraway,” says the new mobilization decree by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) that was issued on Tuesday.

It has indicated that the purpose of the all-out mobilization is to “defend and to reverse the dreams of [Tigray’s] enemies once and for all”

The TPLF is making accusations that Eritrean forces, Ethiopian Defense Force, Amhara Region Special Forces and Fano have opened the coordinated war. And it has projected it as if the war is against the people of Tigray and that the goal is to “exterminate” the people of Tigray.”

The statement came just hours after the organization’s spokesperson, Getachew Reda, took to Twitter to make new claims that Eritrean Forces are invading Tigray from many fronts.

He tweeted first, on Tuesday, saying “Eritrean forces have launched full scale offensive in all fronts today-all the way from Tekeze through to Irob. Heavy fighting in May Kuhli, Zban Gedena, AdiAwala, Rama, Tserona and Zalambessa. AbiyAhmed’s Eastern command, significant elements of Northwestern command and three… commando divisions have also been deployed alongside Eritrean forces. 000s of Amhara special forces as well as Fano have also joined the offensive. Eritrea is deploying its entire army as well as reservists. Our forces are heroically defending their positions. #TigrayWillPrevail!”

A little later Mr. Getachew shared a statement. This time it is issued in the name of “The Central Command of The government of Tigray.” With support from the United States and its allies, including the European Union, the TPLF has long been acting as a de facto state while the Tigray region is one of the regional states of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

(Embedded audio is announcement from “Government of Tigray Central Command”

The Ethiopian parliament designated the TPLF as a terrorist organization in 2021 but Ethiopia has been under constant pressure from western powers to negotiate with TPLF. The third round of the TPLF war against Ethiopian forces started on August 24 when the rebel group attacked Raya amid a government announcement for readiness for AU-led negotiation.

The TPLF statement released on Tuesday, September 20 squarely portrays the war as a war between “Ethiopia and Tigray.”

“The central command of the government of Tigray believes that the timing of the offensive, coming as it has while the government of Tigray were awaiting the response to their acceptance of the international community’s calls for the peaceful resolution of the war between Tigray and Ethiopia…,” the statement said.

What makes the latest statement different this time is that the TPLF is also making calls for Ethiopian people – particularly to people in the Afar and Amhara regions where its forces perpetrated unprecedented killings of civilians including women and children.

While it is mobilizing every single ethnic Tigreans, it calls for people in the rest of Ethiopia (particularly Afar and Amhara) not to join the war. The call is addressed to parents “not to send their children to war as they would lose them.”

It also made calls to the Eritrean people. TPLF accused the government in Eritrea of allying with “groups that do not accept the existence of Eritrea.”

In a statement to Tigray TV, Getachew Reda said that all people in Tigray from children to elders have to join the war – as was the case in the past – he added. There have been evidences of TPLF’s use of child soldiers.

The Ethiopian government did not say anything about military moves in the region except what is now official that Adarkay is free from TPLF forces.

