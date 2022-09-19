Ambassador Hassan Ibrahim presents his letters of credentials to President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi

Ethiopian Ambassador to Egypt , Hassan Ibrahim Musa, presenting credentials to Egyptian president Abdul Fattah al-Sisi (Photo : MFAE)

MFAE

On September 17, 2022, H.E. Hassan Ibrahim Musa, Ethiopia’s Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Egypt, handed H.E. Abdul Fattah al-Sisi his letters of credentials.

The President reflected on the long-standing ties between Egypt and Ethiopia and gave his best wishes to Ambassador Hassan Ibrahim for a fruitful stay in Egypt.

Ambassador Hassan declared during his stay in Egypt that he would take advantage of the longstanding ties between the two nations to defend Ethiopia’s national interests and work to strengthen those ties.

