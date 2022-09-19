Ethiopian Airlines to receive five planes in few months, open route to Jordan 

Ethiopian Airlines plane taking off. (Photo : file/Ethiopian Airlines)

borkena

Ethiopian Airlines on Monday announced that it has launched a direct flight to Amman, Jordan in the Gulf region.

It is going to be the 129th destination for the airlines. It is going to be a three times a week flight.

Authorities from the Ministry of Foreign affairs of Ethiopia and some members of the diplomatic community in Addis Ababa attended the inauguration of the flight to Amman.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Ethiopia, Nazrul Islam, sees the news as an “exciting one.” He also expressed hope that Ethiopia will expand further to its destination.

Mesfin Tasew, CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, spoke to Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporate (state media) reporter right after the ceremony that celebrated the new flight to Amman.

Mr. Mesfin said that COVID-19 is behind us and that the airline is now planning on expansion plans to increase the number of destinations across the world, and the number of weekly flights in the cities that Ethiopian is already flying to.

Apart from facilitating business travel, the flight to Amman is understood to have a positive cultural impact in terms of bringing the two people closer. Religious diversity that Jordan has could contribute to an increase in travel, he expressed his hope.

He also revealed that Ethiopian Airlines will be receiving five more planes in the coming few months. The delivery is intended to facilitate the expansion of its destinations.

In a little over a month’s time, Ethiopians will start to fly to Zürich.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Business Listing

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com