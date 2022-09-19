Balageru TV : Memories of 120 Show from ETV era

borkena

If you are at least familiar to the old 120 show on ETV and if haven’t already watched the video below, it is likely to bring nostalgic memories of an era when a profound Ethiopian values were reflected in government service deliveries – including in news and entertainment production on state media.

Who is going to forget Roman Tegene? Her ETV era friends gave testimony about her reticence, not to mention diligence, while she was entertainment show host. For this age it sounds an opposing value. The possible explanation could be the strength of Ethiopian values in before the post-cold war era. Now every single Television broadcasting even news (forget entertainment) seem to be an imitation of the U.S. culture. It is not with out disastrous consequence to the Ethiopian identity and culture. But that is a whole new discussion.



Watch Dereje Haile’s interview with Roman Tegegne, Shimeles and Eden.

