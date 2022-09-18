Ethiopia responded to the European Union’s accusation 

borkena

On September 14, 2022 , the European Union issued a statement accusing Ethiopia of an alleged drone strike on Mekelle and “blockage of aid” to the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

The EU also accused Eritrea when it said “The role of Eritrea continues to impede ongoing efforts towards peace in Ethiopia.”

The Ethiopian Embassy in Belgium has responded to the accusation.



The statement reads as follows :

A response to the Statement by the Spokesperson of the EU EEAS

The Ethiopian Embassy in Belgium is dismayed by the statement issued on the 14th of September 2022, by the spokesperson of the European Union External Action Services (EEAS).

The Spokesperson continuously chooses to ignore the blatant violations committed by the TPLF in various occasions, including that of opening the third round of conflict and abusing humanitarian aid and fuel to advance military escalations.

The statment is also misleading by pronouncing that TPLF took an initiative for peace. It’s a well-known fact that the Government of Ethiopia has been taking various tangible measures including a unilateral humanitarian truce since march 2022, and naming a negotiation team under the auspices of the Africa Union, believing that it would create trust and ultimately paving the way for the commencement of negotiation.

While rejecting the selective vilification by the Spokesperson of the EEAS, we would like to reiterate the unwavering commitment of the Government of Ethiopia to Peacefully Resolve the Conflict in Northern Ethiopia.

