TPLF says Ethiopia sending troops to Eritrea , expresses “concerns” to Eritrea’s safety  

TPLF says Ethiopia sending more troops to Eritrea. It sees something “nefarious” about it.

borkena

In the latest news conference with Tigray TV, Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) spokesperson Getachew Reda makes a new claim about the “Tigray forces” victory on the western front.

As has been the case in the past, his party is making exaggerated claims – one that paints what he (and TPLF) call Tigray Force’s invincibility that is out of this world. To that end, he made the claim that many militia forces from the Amhara region died in the Tekeze river while retreating and the Ethiopian troops were totally vanquished.

But again he made a new assertion in a Twitter message posted on September 15 saying that the Ethiopian government ( he used the name Abiy Ahmed actually) is sending more troops, and the trend could have malicious intent against Eritrea too.

He tweeted: “The #AbiyAhmed regime is sending more troops to #Eritrea, plane/truckloads of them everyday. Preposterous as it may sound, the Addis Regime could have nefarious plans against Eritrea itself, not just against #Tigray. The move defies ordinary logic. #TigrayWillPrevail, though!”

The #AbiyAhmed regime is sending more troops to #Eritrea, plane/truckloads of them everyday. Preposterous as it may sound, the Addis Regime could have nefarious plans against Eritrea itself, not just against #Tigray. The move defies ordinary logic. #TigrayWillPrevail, though! — Getachew K Reda (@reda_getachew) September 15, 2022

Getachew Reda’s interview with Tigray TV came just days after General Tadesse Worede, he is described as “Commander of Tigray forces” , gave a statement saying that Ethiopian and Eritrean forces have taken control of Adearkay, Zalanbessa and areas near Dedebit – an area where the TPLF was operating extensively when it was wagging guerrilla war against Colonel Mengistu Hailemariam’s government before 1991.

The Ethiopian government did not confirm or deny the TPLF’s claims as has been the case since the TPLF started its third round of military operations against Ethiopia.

Meanwhile, the European Union, like the United States, is putting renewed pressure on Ethiopia calling for negotiation with what it called the “regional government of Tigray.”

The Ethiopian parliament has designated the TPLF as a terrorist organization.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com