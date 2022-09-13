TPLF making new claims of military gains, drone strike in Mekele at the same time

TPLF says it has killed tens of thousands of Eritrean Forces – just two days after announcing readiness for unconditional African Union-led peace talk

Getachew Reda talking to Tgiray TV about a week ago. (photo : screenshot from Tigray TV video)

borkena

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) has made new claims of drone strikes in Mekelle.

As was the case the past several months, the narrative is making headlines including in the mainstream media in the west is one that the TPLF is setting.

It is Getachew Reda, spokesperson of the TPLF ( he is sometimes referred to as a member of the “Central Tigray Command” ), who made the claims about a new strike in Mekelle. This time, the TPLF is claiming that Mekelle University was targeted in the strike.

Getachew wrote on his Twitter :

It is unclear, from his twitter, if there was a death related to the strike.

The Ethiopian government has not responded to the new TPLF allegations. It is not verified by independent sources either.

In another Twitter message on the same day, the TPLF spokesperson went on to say that the war is underway on many fronts. In fact, he also makes claims that his forces are winning on many fronts.

It was not too long ago when the TPLF said that Eritrean forces were advancing to Adigrat city.

As has been the case in the past two years, the TPLF is projecting itself as an “invincible” force. It claims it has killed tens of thousands of Eritrean and Ethiopian Forces.

“Obviously, both #Abiy & #Isaias don’t care a hoot if hundreds of thousands perish in pursuit of their genocidal objective. Tens of thousands of Eritreans & Ethiopians along with numerous commanders have been killed in engagements the last few days in the south and western fronts…. The question is: how many more soldiers and commanders have to be killed before #Abiy realizes that his quest for a ‘stronger position’ cannot be achieved and #Isaias will stop at nothing before he presides over the disintegration if Ethiopia as we know it? #TigrayWillPrevail! ” he said.

Eritrean or Ethiopian governments did not say remarks about the latest TPLF claim of victory in battle fronts.

Two days ago, the TPLF announced “readiness” for unconditional African union-led peace talk for a “negotiated cession of hostilities.”

The Ethiopian government, opposition party figures and activists ( as observed in multiple social media platforms) are skeptical about the TPLF’s latest statement.

Apart from the lack of trust in TPLF given its history of betrayals and malicious intentions in pursuing negotiation, it is too fresh in the memories of many Ethiopians that the TPLF leaders labeled calls for a ceasefire as “a joke.” It happened about one year ago.

Despite that, the “international community” is rallying behind making the TPLF a relevant political actor in Ethiopia. Some are branding the TPLF, a designated terrorist organization, as a legal entity in pursuit of an apparent political goal to make the TPLF relevant for the second time. The Ethiopian parliament has designated the TPLF as a terrorist group.

Josep Borrell Fontelles, representative of the European Union For Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, wrote on Twitter :

“The Regional Government of #Tigray announces its readiness to abide by an immediate cessation of hostilities and to participate in AU-led peace process. This opportunity should be seized by all. Now. ”

The United States special envoy to the Horn of Africa has been in Ethiopia with the hope of convincing the Ethiopian authorities to accept TPLF’s call for negotiation.

It is not disputable that the TPLF started the third round of military attack on Ethiopian forces on August 24, 2022, amid extensive efforts for unconditional peace talks.

Now what many Ethiopian opinion leaders are saying is that the TPLF has to disarm itself before any negotiation or Ethiopia will continue to find itself in the same situation.

__

