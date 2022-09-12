USAID Hands Over Eight Vehicles to Ethiopian Human Rights Commission 

Ambassador Tracey Ann Jacobson, Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa, hands over vehicles to Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) Deputy Chief Commissioner Rakeb Messele, Addis Ababa, September 12, 2022 (courtesy of U.S. Embassy)

US Embassy Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa – Ambassador Tracey Ann Jacobson, Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa, and USAID/Ethiopia Mission Director Sean Jones handed over eight vehicles to the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) Deputy Chief Commissioner Rakeb Messele. These vehicles were donated on behalf of the American people through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in support of the work of the EHRC.

These eight vehicles were requested by the EHRC, which has faced incredible difficulty hiring short-term cars and drivers willing to travel to regions recently impacted by conflict, and the new vehicles will more than double the EHRC’s current fleet, facilitating their important work.

During her remarks, Ambassador Jacobson stated, “Promoting accountability for human rights abuses remains one of the U.S. government’s top priorities in Ethiopia. Human rights accountability must be a cornerstone of any inclusive political process to heal Ethiopia’s divisions and to provide peace and security for all Ethiopians.”

The vehicles will allow the EHRC’s independent investigators to travel to hard-to-reach areas of Ethiopia to investigate, document, and report allegations of human rights violations and abuses. This ensures that the EHRC will continue to meet the high expectations of the Ethiopian people and the international community to account for human rights violations.

Since 2020, the U.S. government has partnered with the EHRC as it conducts its constitutionally mandated work efficiently and independently. USAID’s Feteh Justice Activity helped EHRC develop a “Rapid Response Strategy” to allegations of human rights abuses and violations and furnished the Commission’s two branch offices in Jimma and Bahir Dar. The United States respects the EHRC’s independence, and this cooperation will benefit the Commission and the people of Ethiopia.

The American people continue to partner with the people of Ethiopia on programs and projects to improve and save lives. To learn more about the U.S.-Ethiopia partnership visit: U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia (usembassy.gov) and follow U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa | Facebook and https://twitter.com/USEmbassyAddis on social media.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Business Listing

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com