Mastewal Eyayu – Jegna – New Ethiopian Music 2022

borkena
Jegna – single by Mastewal Eyayu – was released a few about five months ago. It is one the latest Ethiopian music that got high number of views on Youtube
Video : embedded from Ela TV youtube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video
__
Entertainment
Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena
Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or send submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com