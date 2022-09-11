Ethiopia accuses UN Commission of weaponizing Human Rights to achieve political goals  

UN designated commission of experts on human rights lost credibility by Ethiopian government

Redwan Hussien , advisor to Ethiopian PM (Photo : public domain)

borkena

Advisor to Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed, Redwan Hussien, on Sunday said the International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia is a political too. l

The was the UN Human rights council resolution S-33/1 that established the body in December 2021 with a claim to investigate Human rights violations in the Tigray region of Ethiopia after the Ethiopian government responded to the TPLF forces military attack on the Defense Force.

Redwan Hussies sees it as a tool for achieving political goals.

The commission is “controversial, self-righteous and one with a political motive since its inception,” that is how Mr. Redwan described it, as indicated in the state media report.

He went on to accuse the commission of having the intent to impose its will on Ethiopia by force.

As the TPLF forces are losing militarily, Ethiopia is once again facing pressure from the “international community.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia has issued a statement, on September 9, against commission.

It said “The Commission has weaponized human rights for political pressure and exposed its true intentions, foreclosing all doors of cooperation with the Government.”

The United Nations Security Council is expected to look into the situation in Ethiopia when it is meeting this Monday.

State actors like the United States, with its colossal influence over multilateral institutions, are once again activating sanction regimes on Ethiopia including sanctions on Ethiopian officials.

United States’ Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa, Mike Hammer, has been in Ethiopia for several days now hoping to push the Ethiopian government officials to stop the war against the TPLF forces – who started war in August this year for the third time in three years.

On the Day of September 11 (Ethiopian New Year), he tweeted that he is watching a National Football League game from Addis Ababa – something that triggered a reaction from activists.

The TPLF forces are said to be militarily weakened and have lost much of the fortified trench positions they used to have in the Amhara and Afar regions of Ethiopia.

Earlier this week, the Ethiopian government came bold in asserting state power in the Tigray when it said that every inch of land in Tigray belongs to Ethiopians and every part of the rest of Ethiopia belongs to Tigreans too. It is a rejection of a de facto state like an authority in the Tigray region.

There seems to be a determination that the Tigray region should not continue to be hostage to the TPLF forces – which the Ethiopian Parliament designated as terrorist.

On the other hand, the United States and its allies seem to be grooming the TPLF along the path of creating an independent state that could serve the interest of western powers.

The latest development in the war is that the TPLF has issued an official statement announcing its interest to participate in the AU-led peace talk. It is to be recalled that it rejected the idea immediately before it launched its third round of war against Ethiopian forces.

_

