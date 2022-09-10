Ethiopian New Year – Ethiopians celebrating New year 

borkena

Despite a conflict situation in the northern part of Ethiopia, Ethiopians are celebrating Ethiopian New year! It is 2015 in the Ethiopian Calendar.



Many are hoping that peace will prevail in the country in 2015.

Ethiopian President Sahle Work Zewde, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Chief of Staff of the Ethiopian Defense Force and regional administration heads have expressed best wishes.

Ethiopian News would like to wish Ethiopians in the country and abroad a Happy New Year!

