Ethiopian Defense Force Chief New Year message

Ethiopian Defense Force is ready for any eventuality from any direction is the new year message from the Chief of Staff

Field Marshal Berhanu Jula, Chief of Staff the Ethiopian Defense Force (Photo : public domain)





borkena

Chief of Staff of the Ethiopian Defense Force, Field Marshal Berhanu Jula, has conveyed a message on the occasion of Ethiopian News year – which will be celebrated this coming Sunday across the country.

He conveyed his message via the quarterly defense magazine, Meketa – State media Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation reported on Friday.

“Our defense force is in a position and has the readiness to stop enemy forces coming from any direction,” he is cited as saying.

He also expressed his new year best wishes to “Ethiopian nations and Nationalities” and to “our heroic defense force.”

The Chief of Defense described the outgoing year as one during which many challenges were successfully overcome. “On the one hand, Ethiopia was facing existential challenges. On the other hand, our people, our leaders and the defense and security forces coordinated their struggle to overcome the challenges with strength,” he added.

He also made a reference to the third round of war that TPLF forces opened in August this year.

He explained the TPLF act that ended the humanitarian ceasefire in terms of what he called TPLF’s envy over Ethiopia’s readiness to focus on development in 2015 (the new Ethiopian year).

“Although they [TPLF leaders] opened war against us, they can not reverse the victories we have achieved and stop us from the stride to development except that they are forcing youth in Tigray to be casualties.”

The Defense Chief seized the opportunity to emphasize that peace is always a priority and that the Defense force will not go to war except in situations when a war is opened against Ethiopia.

He did not give details about the state of the war with the TPLF – which is now said to be on four fronts.

Since the war resumed on August 24, the Ethiopian Defense Force has not disclosed military losses or gains on different fronts except for the announcement of retreat from Kobo just a day after the TPLF new offensive.

However, reports emerging on social media seem to suggest that the TPLF is suffering defeat after defeat. A purportedly intercepted radio communication between commanders of the TPLF forces indicates that the TPLF has lost the battle at least on one front.

Many other evidence emerging on social media and media outlets like EMS, a media that is believed to have a connection with the Ethiopian government, do seem to indicate that the TPLF forces are mostly encircled and the war is in Tigray now.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com