Ethiopian Patriarch His Holiness Abune Mathias returning home ahead of Ethiopian New Year

Ethiopian Patriarch His Holiness is expected to arrive at Bole International Airport in the morning

borkena

Ethiopian Patriarch His Holiness Abune Mathias is returning home from the United States ahead of the Ethiopian New Year – which falls on September 11.

The Ethiopian Church has organized a reception ceremony on September 6, 2022. The Ethiopian Orthodox Church Tewahedo Television has announced that it will be televised. It starts at 7: 00 a.m. local time.

He traveled to the state last month for medication at the end of July this year. The illness that needed medical attention in the United States was unspecified.

There had been a plot to mar his Holiness’ name when he traveled last month as the rumor was released saying that a smuggled replica of the Ark of the Covenant was seized at Bole International Airport in the capital Addis Ababa.

The Ethiopian Church issued a statement saying that the items seized at Bole International Airport were authorized by the Church.

There were views, as seen on social media conversations among Ethiopians who are followers of the Ethiopian church, that the story was intended to harm the church.

The Church has been under pressure from different levels of government in different parts of Ethiopia since Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power in 2018.

His Holiness Abune Mathias has the support of the followers of the Ethiopian Church in the country and abroad. It is noticeable on social media platforms that the followers of the Ethiopian church are enchanting his return.

