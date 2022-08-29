Message to PM Abiy Ahmed : Reconcile with the people

borkena

There is noticeable disenchantment towards PM Abiy Ahmed. One of the reasons is the way he handled the war with the TPLF.



There are those who tend to think that the war with TPLF could have been finished at a time when the TPLF was on the run after loosing battles after battles in the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia.



The following show on Adebabay Media ( which will be live in about ten hours) pleads to Ethiopian Prime Minister (who is currently in Algeria for an official working visit at the war in northern Ethiopia is intensifying) to finish the war.

