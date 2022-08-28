Ethiopian PM Minister in Algeria on official working visit

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed after arrival at Houari Boumediene Airport. He is flanked by Algerian PM Aymen Benabderrahmane (Photo : ENA)

borkena

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Sunday arrived in Algeria on an official working visit.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia did not mention the details of the working visit.

It is imaginable that it is an important trip if the Prime Minister is not avoiding it at a time when war is resumed in Northern Ethiopia after the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) broke five months of humanitarian ceasefire.

Abiy Ahmed and his entourage were greeted by Aymen Benabderrahmane, Algerian Prime Minister, upon arrival at Houari Boumediene Airport.

Video credit : Ethiopian News Agency

Ethiopian state media said that he will be meeting with the country’s president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The diplomatic relations between the two countries have been strengthening in the past few years. In 2021, the two countries agreed to establish a business council.

Algeria is said to be the largest Defense Market in Africa. In 2020, it spent $9.45 billion on the defence industry, according to information from the U.S. Department of Trade

Algeria fought the bloodiest anti-colonial battle against the French Colonial government.

