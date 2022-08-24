A Canadian television network calls Ethiopia “Hungry Ethiopia” 

borkena

An orchestrated mainstream media campaign against Ethiopia is certainly not something new. It has been getting stronger since the TPLF started the war about two years ago.

The motive is unclear but it is not strange in the western media traditions. It could be a mere economic motive by way of triggering content consumption by inciting outrage among Ethiopians. It could be part of the globalist agenda with the aim of demolishing cultures and societies that are considered to be “traditional.”

Or it could be a psychological war against the Ethiopians in strategic support to the TPLF – a group known to be in Ethiopian history a collaborator to forces with hostilities against Ethiopia.

In any case, the latest media attack, with a sort of “racist” tone, came from a Canadian Television Network.

CTV described Ethiopia as “Hungry Ethiopia.”

It did not go unnoticed. An advocacy group “Ethio-Canadian Network for Advocacy and Support (ECNAS)” wrote a letter to the CTV director seeking clarification if the matters has something to do with “willful ignorance” or something else.

The letter is featured below :

August 23, 2022

David Hughes

Executive Director and Managing Editor, Content CTV News

Mississauga, Ontario

Re: CTV’s biased and insensitive reporting calling Ethiopia ‘hungry Ethiopia’ is dishonest and a racial slur unbecoming of a Canadian media outlet

Dear Mr. Hughes,

We are writing to register our protest in the strongest possible terms regarding your report on August 14, 2022, describing Ethiopia as “hungry Ethiopia”.

We are Ethio-Canadian Network for Advocacy and Support (ECNAS), a registered not for profit organization with over a dozen chapters throughout Canada. Our mission is to promote democracy and human rights in Ethiopian and enhance Canadian-Ethiopian relations.

We find your description of Ethiopia as “hungry Ethiopia” reckless, unfair, insensitive, sensationalized and malign.

Your story states, “Ethiopia is one of five countries that the U.N. considers at risk of starvation.” But it does not mention the other four or even suggest on which continent they are located. What is the reason for the omission?

Contextualized within the broader geopolitical issues, your singling out of Ethiopia as “hungry Ethiopia”, we believe, was intended to be a journalistic hit job on Ethiopia because Ethiopia did not support the certain actions taken against Russia by certain countries.

What is truly mindboggling is the fact that your report 1) completely omitted mentioning the fact that for the first time in its modern history, Ethiopia did not import wheat from any nation this year, 2) Ethiopia is having a bumper year for wheat production, 3) Ethiopia has publicly announced it will be exporting wheat in the next year, and 4) Ethiopia never requested, ordered or solicited wheat from Ukraine or any other country.

We believe these facts were omitted from the story out of willful ignorance or with malice aforethought. Hunger may affect any country but almost always it is limited to pockets. Even the most advanced countries in the world have pockets of hunger in their societies. But they are never called “hungry.”

Describing Ethiopia as “hungry Ethiopia” is factually and demonstrably wrong. There are indeed pockets of hunger in certain parts of Ethiopia affected by war, but that does not provide a factual or logical basis to claim Ethiopia as “hungry.”

We are at a loss to conclude whether this story is a calculated and deliberate effort to distort the truth about Ethiopia, a product of willful ignorance or a report done with knowledge of its falsity or in reckless disregard for its veracity.

We would like for you to know that CTV’s characterization of Ethiopia as ‘hungry Ethiopia’ at the time when the country has made significant inroads into food self-sufficiency, and with great potential to export wheat in the coming year, is demeaning and calumniatory to the Ethiopian people.

ECNAS would like to encourage CTV and other Canadian media outlets to focus on evidence based reporting on Ethiopia. Sensationalized tabloid journalism does not behoove CTV which is generally known for its professionalism and journalistic excellence. Indeed, ECNAS would be glad to offer a perspective whenever CTV wishes to report on Ethiopia.

Sincerely,

Ethio-Canadian

Network for Advocacy and Support (ECNAS)

