As TPLF resorted to military mobilization amid effort for peace talk, its spokesperson accuses Ethiopian gov’t of provocation 

Getachew Rda, TPLF media call him “Member of Tigrai Central Command,” accuses Ethiopian government of provocation in North Western Ethiopia (TPLF calls it Westen Tigray).

“It was a deliberated and an orchestrated provocation,” Mr. Getachew claimed, reflecting the position of his organization TPLF. Earlier in the Week the TPLF chairman, Debretsion Gebremichal was seen in a newly released video mobilizing for war during a consultation.

The Ethiopian gov’t this week rejected as TPLF claim saying that it is the TPLF terrorist that is engaged in provocation. It is interpreted, on the part of the Ethiopian government, as a measure to shy away from the peace talk.

