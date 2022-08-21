Media attack on Ethiopian Airlines outrages Ethiopian activists 

BBC report allege that Ethiopian Airlines Pilots fell asleep during a one hour flight from Sudan to Ethiopia

In the latest wave of attack, the BBC twisted the story about ET343 which was flying from Khartoum to Addis Ababa. It claimed, citing an “aviation publication”, that two pilots of the Ethiopian Airlines “fell asleep at 37,000).

It also said that the pilots “overshot the point of descent.” The duration of the flight between Khartoum to Addis Ababa is about one hour.

Ethiopian Airlines on Friday issued a brief statement, which was shared on its social media page, confirming there was a report regarding ET343 flight from Khartoum to Addis Ababa.

It said that there was an indication that “Ethiopian flight number ET343 en route from Khartoum to Addis Ababa temporarily lost communication with Addis Ababa Air Traffic Control on 15 August 2022.”

The flight arrived safely in Addis Ababa following the restoration of communication with the pilots.

Ethiopian Airlines is investigating the matter and the pilots will no longer be flying as the investigation is underway.

“Appropriate corrective action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation. Safety has always been and will continue to be our first priority,” said the statement from the airline.

There have been efforts in the past, by media outlets like CNN and BBC, to tarnish the image of Ethiopian Airlines.

Ethiopian activists took the latest attack from BBC to the Twitter platform expressing outrage that the report is meant to damage the reputation of the airlines.

Some tend to see it as part of a western plot against Ethiopia.

Ethiopian Airlines has a reputation for its rigorous pilot training. Its own training academy has been attracting students from the rest of Africa.

