Ethiopian Airlines CEO Mesfin Tasew Bekele reveals his life and career

In an interview with Fana Broadcasting Corporation (EBC), Ethiopian Airlines CEO Mesfin Tasew Bekele speaks about his life and career with Ethiopian Airlines and how he feels about his current role as the top man in Ethiopia’s giant flag bearer.

Take a listen (Amharic)

Video : embedded from Fana Broadcasting Corporate
Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

